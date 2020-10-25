Limerick weather: Cool and blustery with some bright or sunny spells

Cool and blustery today with some bright or sunny spells and showers. The best of the sunshine will be in the morning when showers will be fairly well scattered and mostly in western parts. However, showers will become increasingly more widespread and frequent from the west into the afternoon and evening, and the showers will be heavy, with some hail and thunder. Eastern parts will hold mostly dry until evening time. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

MONDAY: Sunny spells and scattered showers to start the day. However, showers will ease and become mostly confined to the Atlantic coasts during the afternoon, becoming largely dry with some good sunshine. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees as winds ease moderate to fresh northwesterly by evening.

TUESDAY: Starting wet in many areas, but the rain will clear from the west through the morning, clearing the east coast later in the afternoon. Sunny spells and scattered showers will follow from the west with good dry periods developing inland. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees as wind veering moderate westerly behind the rain.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered blustery showers will extend across the country, however they will remain heaviest and most frequent in the west. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in a moderate to fresh and gusty west to southwest wind.

