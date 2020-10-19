WEATHER: Met Éireann updates rainfall warning for Limerick

MET Éireann has updated a status yellow rainfall warning for Limerick which was issued over the weekend.

The updated warning - which applies to all of Munster, Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal came into effect at 8am this Monday.

"Heavy rain at times Monday and Tuesday with a risk of flooding. Rainfall totals of between 30mm and 50mm expected, possibly higher in mountainous areas.

The weather warning remains valid until 5pm on Tuesday.