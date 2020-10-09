Limerick Weather: Rainy in the morning and dry in the evening

WHILE IT is expected to be mainly rainy up until the early afternoon, Met Eireann forecasts a dry, partially cloudy evening in Limerick.

It will be predominantly light rain in the morning, which will subside between 2pm and 3pm before, after which it will be mainly dry and partially cloudy.

Temperatures will range between 9 and 11 degrees throughout the day. Temperatures will dip to around eight degrees at night.

Across Munster, widespread showers will be prolonged at times in the morning. Showers becoming isolated in the afternoon as it brightens up with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees, in a fresh and gusty northwest breeze.