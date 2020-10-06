Limerick weather: Expect a mix of bright or sunny spells and showers

Tuesday will bring a mix of bright or sunny spells and showers. Some of the showers will be heavy with a slight risk of hail and thunder. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with moderate to fresh and gusty west to northwest winds, but winds will be strong along coasts.

There'll be clear spells and scattered showers tonight - especially in the west and southwest. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees with moderate to fresh westerly winds.

More here.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Wednesday: Starting off mostly dry with sunny spells and just a few scattered showers, but cloud will increase in the south and west later in the afternoon, with rain arriving in the southwest during the evening. It will be cool with highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees and moderate westerly breezes. Current indications suggest that rain will extend northeastwards to many areas on Wednesday night, but there is some uncertainty in the extent of this rainfall.

Thursday: Any rain will clear eastwards during the morning leaving mostly dry conditions with sunny spells across the northern half of the country. However, further rain is expected to affect southern coastal counties during Thursday. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees with mostly moderate west to northwest winds. Thursday night will be quite cold with clear spells and lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees. Showers will develop in the west overnight.

Friday: A mix of sunshine and showers can be expected. It will be quite cool with highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees and mostly light easterly breezes, later becoming northwesterly.

For more Limerick weather click here