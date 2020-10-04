Limerick weather: Windy and most cloudy with rain too

Windy and mostly cloudy today, with scattered outbreaks of rain developing, persistent in places in the east, but more patchy in the southwest. Cool, with maximum temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees, in strong northwesterly winds, with gales on coasts at times.

There will be further outbreaks of rain in Connacht and Munster tonight. Breezy in the west and southwest with minimum temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, with scattered outbreaks of showery rain, but dry intervals in many areas also, with a few bright spells. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, in light to moderate westerly winds, strong for a time on west and southwest coasts. There will be some further scattered patches of rain or showers tonight, but there will be dry spells also. Minimum temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees, in light to moderate westerly or variable breezes.

TUESDAY: Cool and breezy, with sunny spells and showers, most of the showers in Ulster, Connacht and west Munster, some heavy in the north and northwest. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees, in moderate to fresh west to northwest winds, strong along Connacht and west Munster coasts. Further scattered showers on Tuesday night, but clear spells also, especially in the east. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees, in a moderate to fresh west to northwest winds.

WEDNESDAY: Quite cool, with a mix of bright or sunny spells and showers, the showers most frequent in Ulster, Connacht and west Munster, some of them heavy. Maximum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees. Winds on Wednesday mostly moderate to fresh, west to northwest, but strong on Connacht and Ulster coasts.

