Limerick weather: Expect a bright dry start to the day but bring a brolly as rain is on the way

It will be largely dry and bright at first today with sunny spells. However, cloud amounts will gradually increase as the day goes on with isolated light showers possible.

The rain will start to push in along the west coast in the evening. Light southerly or variable breezes, will increase moderate in the afternoon, freshening in the west as the rain arrives. Maximum temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees.

Wet and windy tonight with rain in the west and southwest turning heavy and persistent with potential for spot flooding.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

WEDNESDAY: A wet and blustery start across the midlands and east, with heavy rain for a time and a continued risk of spot flooding. Brighter, sunnier conditions with scattered showers in the west will gradually extend to most parts through the morning. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

Moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds in the east, strong to near gale at the coasts at first, will veer westerly during the morning and gradually moderate. Showers will continue into Wednesday night, most frequent in the west, where some will be heavy and possibly thundery with hail. Longer clearer intervals will occur over eastern parts of the country. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees, coldest in the east where some grass frost is possible.

THURSDAY: Widespread showers for a time on Thursday, some of the showers heavy and possibly thundery with hail. Sunny spells too, though. The showers will become more isolated in the west and southwest later in the afternoon. Light southerly breezes veering westerly. Cool, with highest temperatures of just 10 to 12 degrees. Showers becoming isolated on Thursday night with long clear spells developing in light variable breezes. Lows of 2 to 5 degrees with some grass frost developing.

FRIDAY: Current indications for Friday suggest it will be another cool day with showers or longer spells of rain across the country and highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

