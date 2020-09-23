ALERT: Met Éireann issues wind warning for three counties in Munster
The status yellow wind warning comes into effect at 11pm
MET Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for counties Clare, Cork and Kerry.
The forecaster says “very windy conditions” will develop across Munster tonight and into Thursday morning.
“Southerly winds veering west to northwest will reach mean speeds of 55 to 65km/h at times, with gusts of 90 to 110km/h, highest in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains where winds may temporarily exceed these thresholds,” states the warning which comes into effect at 11pm today.
“Given the time of year with many trees in full leaf, there is a greater potential for wind related impacts,” it adds.
Status Yellow - Wind warning for Clare, Cork and Kerry— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 23, 2020
Valid: 23:00 Wednesday 23/09/2020 to 12:00 Thursday 24/09/2020
For more information on weather warnings and advisories:https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/uQRju64Iqa
