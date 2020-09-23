ALERT: Met Éireann issues wind warning for three counties in Munster

MET Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for counties Clare, Cork and Kerry.

The forecaster says “very windy conditions” will develop across Munster tonight and into Thursday morning.

“Southerly winds veering west to northwest will reach mean speeds of 55 to 65km/h at times, with gusts of 90 to 110km/h, highest in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains where winds may temporarily exceed these thresholds,” states the warning which comes into effect at 11pm today.

“Given the time of year with many trees in full leaf, there is a greater potential for wind related impacts,” it adds.