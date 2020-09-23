Limerick weather: Cool and bright but heavy showers can be expected

Today will be a cool, bright day, with sunny spells and a few scattered showers, the odd one heavy in the afternoon. Highest temperatures 12 to 14 degrees, in mostly light southwesterly or variable breezes. A spell of persistent and locally heavy rain will develop in the southwest towards evening, becoming widespread by the early night, accompanied by strengthening southerly winds.

Rain will extend northeastwards across the country tonight with some heavy bursts. Colder with temperatures dropping to between five and eight degrees - More here.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Thursday: Quite cold and mostly cloudy, with occasional showers, merging to give longer spells of rain in places, with some heavy bursts in places. Some dry spells also. Maximum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees, in mostly moderate variable winds at first, but strong to gale force westerly winds on Munster and south Leinster coasts. Winds later becoming moderate to fresh northwesterly, strong in coastal areas.

Quite windy overnight, with clear spells and scattered showers.

Friday: Cool and breezy, with sunny spells and scattered showers. Temperatures between 12 and 15 degrees, in moderate to fresh northwesterly winds, strong on exposed coasts. Mainly dry on Friday night, with clear spells.

Saturday: Mainly dry, with bright or sunny spells and light winds, but a little patchy light rain or drizzle may occur in parts of the southwest and west. Cold overnight, with lows of 1 to 4 degrees.

Sunday: Rain will extend from the Atlantic. Cool at first, but becoming a little milder, with moderate southerly winds, veering southwesterly.

