Limerick Weather: Another day of high temperatures and sun

WINTER may be coming, but we the bright, sunny and warm days are set to continue into the weekend in Limerick.

According to Met Eireann, it will be partially cloudy for most of the day, with some episodes of overcast in the early morning and early afternoon.

Temperatures will reach up to 19 degrees in the afternoon, and will cool later in the evening, reaching 12 degrees at around midnight.

Meanwhile, in Munster, mist and fog will lift on Saturday morning to give another dry bright day with sunny spells. Highs of 17 to 19 Celsius generally in moderate northeast breezes but reaching 20 or 21 Celsius in parts of counties Cork and Kerry.