Limerick weather: Break out the sun cream - there's a hot day on the cards

Wednesday will be mostly dry with some isolated light showers and sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures will range 20 to 24 degrees in light variable breezes.

It will be mainly dry tonight with clear periods and just the odd light shower on western fringes. Mist and fog patches will reform in the light easterly breezes. Lowest temperature of 11 to 15 degrees in light east or variable winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK



Thursday: Following a dry start to the day, cloud will increase for a time. However, there will be some sunny spells the best of which will persist along the east coasts. Some showers may develop in the afternoon, mainly in Munster and Connacht. Highest temperatures will range 17 to 21 degrees, coolest near the coast in light variable or onshore breezes.

Friday: Dry in many areas with sunny spells. However, showers or longer spells of rain or drizzle will affect the west and northwest. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees, coolest in the northwest in light to moderate north to northeasterly breezes.

Weekend: It will be mostly dry and cloudy on Saturday with the best of the sunny spells in the far south and in parts of Ulster as the day progresses. There is a slight risk of an isolated shower in the afternoon. Generally fresher with highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in moderate easterly breezes.

It will be mostly settled on Sunday and will stay dry and fresh with some sunny spells. Current indications are that the weather may become more unsettled towards the middle of the week.

