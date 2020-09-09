Limerick weather: Fresh, dry day on the cards

A fresher, clearer and drier day can be expected today. A few showers in the west in the morning but otherwise dry with sunshine. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees in a moderate west to northwest breeze.

It will be dry with clear spells tonight. Cool, with lows of 7 to 10 degrees in light winds..

NATIONAL OUTLOOK



THURSDAY: A dry bright start to the day with cloud increasing throughout the day with patches of light rain or drizzle on the west coast, but holding mainly dry elsewhere. Highs of 15 or 16 degrees in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze, fresh to strong on western coasts.

FRIDAY: A band of rain will cross the country early on Friday, clearing to sunshine and showers. Highs of 15 to 17 degrees, in a moderate southwest breeze.

WEEKEND: There will a lot of dry weather over the weekend, but rather cloudy with the chance of a shower or two in the west and the best of the brightness in the east. Highs of 15 to 18 degrees on Saturday, 18 to 21 degrees on Sunday.

