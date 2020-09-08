Limerick Weather: Warm where sunshine develops

There will be scattered outbreaks of rain and patchy drizzle today. It will be warm where sunshine develops. Highest temperatures ranging 16 to 20 degrees.

Tonight there will be scattered outbreaks of rain followed by drier conditions. Lowest temperatures 10 to 12 degrees Celsius, in mostly light to moderate westerly breezes.

The outlook is that it will be turning fresher but with a lot of dry weather overall.