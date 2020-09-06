Limerick weather: Mixed day ahead with sunny spells and scattered showers

It will be another mixed day of sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers more widespread during the morning but becoming increasingly isolated through the afternoon and evening with good sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees, in moderate westerly breezes.

Cloud will thicken tonight with outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading from the Atlantic, turning persistent and heavy in parts of Ulster and Connacht overnight. Winds backing light to moderate southwest and increasing fresh to strong and gusty on west and northwest coasts. Lows of 10 to 13 degrees.

For more click here.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK



Monday: Humid and breezy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Some drier and occasionally brighter periods too, these at their best in southern counties where the highest temperatures are likely to be. Maximum temperatures will range from 17 to 22 degrees. Moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds, strong at times on coasts, will moderate later in the day. Variable cloud and clear spells with patchy drizzle on Monday night, becoming more persistent along Atlantic coasts towards morning. Mild and misty, with lows of 12 to 15 degrees in light to moderate southwest breezes.

Tuesday: Cloudy and misty, with outbreaks of rain affecting parts of Connacht, west Ulster and west Munster. Drier conditions persisting elsewhere, with just patchy falls of light rain and drizzle. Some limited brighter intervals may occur in the southeast. Maximum temperatures will range 17 to 22 degrees in moderate southwest breezes. Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle and patchy mist transferring southeastwards over the country on Tuesday night, followed by cooler, clearer conditions and showers in the northwest. Lows of 10 to 14 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Wednesday: Residual cloud and patchy rain, drizzle and mist in the south and east will clear during the morning, giving way to the brighter, sunnier conditions in the west and north. Maximum temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees. Moderate westerly breezes, fresh to strong and gusty in the north, veering west to northwest later and easing.

Thursday: Feeling fresher again by Thursday. Unsettled conditions overall seem likely through to the end of the week, with Atlantic low pressure bringing spells of wet and sometimes windy weather interspersed with drier and brighter interludes.

More Limerick weather, click here