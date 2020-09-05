Limerick weather: Expect clouds with good sunny spells

Variable cloud can be expected today with some sunny spells. It will be dry in many areas with just a few passing showers throughout the day. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees, in mostly moderate northwesterly breezes.

Tonight, showers will gradually clear eastwards and it will become mainly dry overnight with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK



Sunday: Mainly dry and bright at first with sunny spells. There'll be some showers in the west. These will spread eastwards and become more widespread in the afternoon. They'll mostly die out by nightfall. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with light to moderate westerly breezes. Sunday night will be mainly dry. However, rain will develop in the west overnight.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain spreading eastwards across the country through the morning. There'll be further outbreaks of rain for the rest of the day and on Monday night. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with moderate southwest breezes.

Tuesday: Continuing mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain in the morning. Later in the day and on Tuesday night, rain will gradually clear southeastwards with clear spells and scattered showers following. Mild with highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees and moderate southwest breezes.

Wednesday: It will be a cooler, fresher ut bright day with good sunny spells and scattered showers, these mainly in the west. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with moderate west to northwest breezes.

