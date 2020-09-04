Limerick weather: Make the most of the good sunny spells!

It will be a bright start to the day with good sunny spells. Scattered showers will develop through the afternoon but they will be mainly light. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees, in moderate westerly breezes.

Tonight there will be a good deal of dry, clear weather but a few showers affecting parts of the northwest will extend southeastwards by Saturday morning. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees with light to moderate westerly breezes.