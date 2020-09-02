Limerick weather: Wet and drizzly with lots of cloud cover

A wet start can be expected outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Drier spells will develop through the morning but it will stay largely cloudy with patchy drizzle, mist and fog around hills and coasts. A humid day and very warm in any sunny breaks with highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees. Breezy too, with fresh southerly winds, strong at times on coasts.

There will be further outbreaks of rain tonight, followed by scattered showers. Lowest temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees with moderate southwest winds - For more click here.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Thursday: Breezy in a moderate to fresh, occasionally gusty, southwest wind with sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will be most frequent in the west of the country. Afternoon temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees. Many areas will be dry on Thursday night, however a few showers will persist near west and northwest coasts. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with winds easing somewhat.

Friday: Feeling somewhat fresher with sunshine and showers. The showers will be most frequent over the northern half of the country, where the odd heavy one may occur. It should stay mainly dry in the southeast, though. Maximum temperatures of 14 to 17 with mostly moderate southwest winds veering west to northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday: A mix of sunny spells and showers can be expected. The showers will be mainly in the west at first, but they'll become more widespread through the afternoon and evening, with a few turning heavy about Connacht and west Ulster. Maximum temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees Celsius in light to moderate southwest breezes.

More Limerick weather, click here