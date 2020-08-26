Limerick weather: The sun will break through the clouds, at times!
MAKE sure to pack the umbrella if you haven't left the house yet! It will be mostly cloudy this Wednesday morning followed by sunny spells and well scattered showers throughout the day. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 Celsius with light to moderate westerly or variable breezes.
OUTLOOK: Remaining rather cool and unsettled for the rest of the week, but turning drier with sunny spells for the weekend.
