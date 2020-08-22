Limerick weather: Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening

Some sunny spells today but mostly cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain moving in from the west.

However, it looks set to become mostly dry by evening with sunny spells and just well-scattered showers. Top temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees in fresh west or southwest breezes.

There will be clear spells and scattered showers overnight, a few heavy ones possible. Minimum temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds - More here.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Sunday will bring a mix of sunny spells and showers and winds will be noticeably lighter than in preceding days. Top temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees with light or moderate northwest breezes.

Scattered showers continuing overnight with a chance of more persistent rain for a time in southern coastal counties. Minimum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in mainly light southerly breezes.

Monday: Scattered outbreaks of rain on Monday morning will clear eastwards to leave a mix of sunny spells and isolated showers for the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in mostly light southerly winds.

On Monday evening rain will develop in the south, extending nationwide overnight with heavy falls expected. It will also turn very windy. Minimum temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

Tuesday: It looks set to be wet and very windy on Tuesday as a deepening low pressure system moves over Ireland. Further heavy rainfall is expected with a risk of localised flooding. Maximum temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees. Staying windy on Tuesday night with rain clearing to scattered showers. Minimum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

