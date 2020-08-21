Limerick communities still without water supply after Storm Ellen

A NUMBER of communities in County Limerick are still without water supply after Storm Ellen battered the region in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Irish Water said that it is working with Limerick City and County Council to restore supply in Kilteely, Hospital, Herbertstown, Martinstown and Knocklong.

This follows a severe power outage, which resulted in more than 10,000 people without electricity on Thursday.

Irish Water said it is liaising with the ESB to restore supplies in "as quickly and as safely as possible."

Water should now have returned to all other areas impacted by outages yesterday, a spokesperson said.

"It is expected that water will return to most customers over the course of the day. Further updates on restoration times will be provided throughout the day and up-to-date information will be available on the Irish Water website, water.ie and on Twitter @IWCare. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278."

"Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a supply outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to impacted customers.

"We are working at this time, with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing."