Limerick weather: Blustery with scattered showers as the weekend approaches

There will be a blustery start to the day as southwest to west winds maintain fresh to strong and gusty with the risk of gales along exposed coasts.

Widespread showers can be expected this morning, some heavy at times, becoming more scattered during the afternoon with some sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees.

Tonight will remain blustery with clear spells and scattered showers. Minimum temperatures 12 to 14 degrees, in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds - More here.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Saturday will be quite cool and windy, with a mix of bright or sunny spells and scattered showers, increasing through the afternoon. Maximum temperatures 15 to 19 degrees, in fresh and gusty westerly winds.

It will be dry in most areas on Saturday with clear spells and just isolated showers of rain or drizzle. Minimum temperatures 12 to 14 degrees, in mostly light to moderate westerly breezes.

There will be a mix of sunshine and scattered showers on Sunday, merging to give longer spells of rain at times in the northwest. However there will be good dry spells in the east. Quite cool, with maximum temperatures of only 15 to 19 degrees, in light to moderate westerly breezes.

On Sunday night, a spell of persistent rain will extend from the Atlantic late in the evening and overnight, with the best of any drier spells in the north. Minimum temperatures 10 to 13 degrees in light to moderate cyclonic variable breezes.

Rain will clear away eastwards in the early morning on Monday and it will brighten up gradually from the southwest.

Sunny spells will develop through the afternoon with some scattered showers also.

Maximum temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees, in light to moderate variable breezes.

For more Limerick weather click here