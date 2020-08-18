Limerick weather: Expect some sunshine with scattered showers

Tuesday will bring a mix of sunshine and just a scattering of showers, some heavy, across Limerick in the morning and early afternoon.

It will be mostly dry throughout the afternoon with highest temperatures of between 19 and 22 degrees in a light to moderate southwest winds.

However rain will develop as the evening progresses heavy rainfall can be expected overnight with temperatures dropping to as low as 12 degrees - more here.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Unseasonably wet and windy weather is expected at times this week with further rainfall warnings likely and possible wind warnings.

Windy weather on Thursday and Friday may result in unsafe conditions over high ground, lakes and sea areas.

On Wednesday morning, freshening easterly winds will quickly clear any mist or fog. Rain in Munster and south Leinster will spread northwards through the day and will be heavy at times.

It will gradually clear northwards through the evening and night with showers following. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees with fresh, gusty easterly winds becoming moderate southerly as rain clears.

On Thursday another band of rain will spread northwards over the country with showers following.

It will be mild and blustery and possibly unseasonably windy with highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees and fresh to possibly strong, gusty south to southeast winds, strong in some coastal areas.

There'll be further spells of rain or showers through the night.

Friday will continue windy with further spells of rain or showers. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with fresh, gusty south or southwest winds, strong in some coastal areas.

