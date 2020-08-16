Limerick weather: Pack a brolly and raincoat!

It will be rather cloudy this Sunday morning with mist and low cloud slow to clear. There will be scattered showers throughout the day and a few of these will be heavy in places. Highs of between 19 degrees and 22 degrees with a light easterly breeze.

The outlook is for mild, humid and mostly cloudy conditions with showers and the risk of heavy thundery downpours up to and including Tuesday, then a band of rain later Wednesday heralds a transition to a more autumnal feel to our weather.