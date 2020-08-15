Limerick Weather: It's a mixed bag for today!
Today will see showers or longer spells of rain. Some of the showers will be heavy and possibly thundery. It will be warm and humid with top temperatures between 21 and 23 degrees. Winds light and variable in direction.
Tonight temperatures will be between 12 and 14 degrees at the lowest and there will be scattered showers and clear spells.
Sunday will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on