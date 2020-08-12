Limerick Weather: Dull at first but getting warmer as the day progresses

Today will be dry and following a dull start it will brighten up with highest temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees.

Winds will be light and variable and there is a possibility of isolated showers during the late afternoon.

Tonight will be generally dry and mild with some mist patches and lowest temperatures of 13 to 15 degree - more here.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Thursday will begin dry and bright in many areas with some sunny spells. Showers or longer spells of rain will slowly spread from the southeast during the day with the risk of thundery downpours. Highest temperatures will range 17 to 22 degrees in light to moderate north to northeasterly breezes.

Thursday night will be very mild and humid with spells of showery rain likely in many areas and the risk of thunder. Lowest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in light northeasterly winds, a little fresher near Atlantic coasts.

Friday will be generally cloudy and showery in southern and midland parts. There is still a potential for some thundery bursts in places, but northern parts of the country may stay drier with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees.

For more Limerick weather click here