Limerick weather: Another warm day on the cards

It will be warm again today with good sunny spells though there will be more cloud around generally.

It will be mostly dry with a risk of isolated heavy showers breaking out. Highest temperatures of 19 to 25 degrees.

Generally it will be dry, mild and humid tonight with some patchy mist developing.

Lowest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees - more details here.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy to start the morning but good sunny spells will develop in the south before spreading north, but remaining mostly cloudy over Ulster with some showers there during the day with a risk of some heavy bursts.

Continuing warm with highest temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees but slightly cooler on some coasts in light northwesterly or variable breezes.

Any remaining showers will clear on Tuesday evening leaving a dry night with good clear spells.

Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light variable breezes.

