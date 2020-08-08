Limerick weather: Warm and sunny so break out the barbeques

Saturday will be a dry and warm day with long spells of sunshine.

Highest temperatures will range from 19 to 22 degrees with light and variable winds.

It will dry and mostly clear this evening, with light easterly or variable breezes. Mist and fog patches may develop in some areas. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees Celsius - for more details click here.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

It will continue to remain warm until at least midweek next week. However, heavy spells of thundery rain can be expectd on Monday and for a time on Tuesday.

It will be dry and calm on Sunday with warm spells of sunshine. However isolated heavy showers may occur later in the day. Top temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees Celsius.

Sunday night will be dry under broken cloud, though some fog patches may develop with lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees Celsius.

