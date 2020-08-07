Limerick weather: Cloudy and warm but rain is on the way

Friday will be mostly cloudy in Limerick, with outbreaks of rain slowly spreading eastwards during the morning.

The rain will gradually clear during the late afternoon and early evening, with some good sunny spells following.

Highest temperatures of between 17 and 19 degrees can be expected

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

It will be arm and dry in most places with good spells of sunshine over the weekend.

However, there an increasing likelihood of some heavy, possibly thundery showers breaking out especially over eastern areas early next week.

It will be dry and largely clear on Friday night with a few mist and fog patches developing. Cooler than recent nights, with lows of 8 to 11 degrees in light winds.

