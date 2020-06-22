Limerick water schemes still in drought despite recent rainfall

Irish Water is warning that a number of water schemes across Limerick remain in drought despite recent rainfall.

The State-owned utility says there are now eight supplies in drought and one in potential drought.

They are located at Abbeyfeale, Fedamore, Foileen (Cappamore), Croom (Croom Bypass and Skagh Well), Oola, Kilfinnane, Kilcolman (Rathkeale) and Cooga Spring (Doon).

Irish Water Lead Ian O'Mahony says the Conservation Order, which came into effect in June 8, remains necessary.

“Unfortunately, short periods of rainfall, such as those we have experienced last week, are not sufficient to return raw water sources to normal levels. A minimum accumulation of 100mm rainfall and a return to normal precipitation levels thereafter would be needed to offset the impact of the unseasonal lack of rainfall since March,” he said.

Very low rainfall in recent months, and more water being used in our homes and gardens, is putting pressure on our capacity to supply enough treated water to meet demand around the country. We need to work together to #ConserveWater, while continuing to wash our hands. — Irish Water (@IrishWater) June 15, 2020

Nationally the number of water schemes in drought as increased from 35 to 38 over the past week.

"We are keeping the situation under continuous review and are liasing closely with other key agencies such as Met Éireann, the OPW, the EPA, amongst others and if the situation improves we will consider lifting the Water Conservation Order. However any change is unlikely in the short term,” added Mr O’Mahony.

Irish Water is thanking the public for their cooperation and the efforts they have made to conserve water in their homes and gardens over the last week. It is appealing to them to continue supporting efforts to safeguard water for essential use.