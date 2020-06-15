BREAKING: Met Éireann warns of further thunderstorms in Limerick

MÉT Eireann has issued its third thunder warning for Limerick in less than 48 hours.

The latest status yellow warning, which was issued this Monday morning, states there will be “scattered thunderstorms developing through the afternoon and evening with heavy downpours and a risk of localised flooding”.

The warning, which remains valid from midday until 9pm, applies to Limerick Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Tipperary.

Weather Warnings

Status Yellow

Thunder Warning for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary pic.twitter.com/Dzve7zFUQa June 15, 2020

Two similar warnings were issued over the weekend – one on Saturday night and one on Sunday afternoon.

While there have been some spectacular images and videos of lightning and rainfall posted on social media over the last two days, there have been no major incidents in Limerick associated with the thunderstorms.