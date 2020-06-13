BREAKING: Met Éireann warns of thunderstorms in Limerick
A status yellow thunder warning has been issued by Met Éireann
A STATUS yellow thunder warning has taken effect for Limerick and several other counties across Munster.
The warning, which was issued by Met Éireann at 6pm this Saturday evening, remains valid until 10pm.
“Scatter thunderstorms this evening with heavy downpours and spot flooding,” it states.
It also applies to Counties Clare, Cork, Kerry and Tipperary.
Weather Warning for Thunderstorms this evening.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 13, 2020
Level Yellow.https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt