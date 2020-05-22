Yellow weather warning for Limerick takes effect

David Hurley

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

Yellow weather warning for Limerick takes effect

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for Limerick

A yellow weather warning for Limerick has taken effect with Met Éireann forecasting high winds with some “damaging gusts”.

The warning, which remains in place until 9pm this Friday applies to all of Munster and Leinster, as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim and Roscommon.

“Strong southwesterly winds will give damaging gusts of 80 to 100km/h” it states.

Weather warnings relating to a number of counties remain in place having been issued earlier while a national weather advisory also remains in effect until Saturday evening.

 

 