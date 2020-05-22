Yellow weather warning for Limerick takes effect

A yellow weather warning for Limerick has taken effect with Met Éireann forecasting high winds with some “damaging gusts”.

The warning, which remains in place until 9pm this Friday applies to all of Munster and Leinster, as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim and Roscommon.

“Strong southwesterly winds will give damaging gusts of 80 to 100km/h” it states.

Status Yellow - Wind Warning for Munster, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim and Roscommon



For all current warnings please visit https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/8UxnIoRzws — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 22, 2020

Weather warnings relating to a number of counties remain in place having been issued earlier while a national weather advisory also remains in effect until Saturday evening.