Met Éireann warns of flooding as yellow rain warning is issued for Clare
A weather advisory for Limerick remains in place
MET Éireann is warning of potential flooding due to expected heavy rainfall in County Clare.
The national forecaster has issued a 24-hour staus yellow weather warning which will take effect from 5am on Monday.
Status: Yellow
Rainfall Warning for Clare
Rainfall accumulations combined with high river levels may result in further flooding.
Valid: 05:00 Mon 09-Mar to 05:00 Tue 10-Mar pic.twitter.com/G9eNkeleNm
“Rainfall accumulations combined with high river levels may result in further flooding,” states the warning which was issued this Sunday afternoon.
Meanwhile, a weather advisory for Limerick remains in effect.
The advisory, which came into effect at midday on Saturday warns of heavy accumulations of rainfall which may lead to localised spot flooding.
