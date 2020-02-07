Additional flood defences in place in Limerick as Storm Ciara approaches

ADDITIONAL flood defences are being put in place in Limerick ahead of the arrival of Storm Ciara over the weekend.

Met Éireann has issued status yellow wind and rain warnings for Limerick with the first coming into effect at 8am on Saturday.

Given the predicted bad weather and expected high tides, Limerick City and County Council says it is taking precautionary measures including the mobilisation of additional flood defences in Limerick City, Foynes and Askeaton.

“The public, and in particular vulnerable property owners, should be cautious in respect of areas near the River Shannon that are known high risk areas, and take measures as necessary,” said a spokesperson for the local authority.

Limerick City and County Council says it will continue to monitor the situation throughout the weekend.