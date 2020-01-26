Temperatures to drop to freezing in Limerick as wintry weather hits

TEMPERATURES look set to plummet across Limerick in the coming days as a cold weather front passes over the country.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow snow/ice warning for Connacht and parts of Ulster while a weather advisory for Limerick and the rest of the country takes effect from 6pm this Sunday.

According to its latest forecast, it will be cold with sunny spells and showers, mainly in the west and north.

A temperature chart posted on social media suggests temperatures in Limerick will drop to zero degrees or slightly below from around 7pm on Monday.

Cold this afternoon with sunny spells & showers, mainly in the W & N. Some will be wintry, especially on hills. Highs 3 to 7C with fresh W breezes. This evening, wintry showers will spread eastwards with hail & thunder snow possible, especially in Connacht & Ulster. pic.twitter.com/4aQl5CCzJN January 26, 2020

The weather advisory will remain in place until 3pm on Tuesday.

“Cold and wintry weather will develop from Sunday evening. Showers of hail, sleet and snow will occur in places. Snow showers most frequent in Ulster and Connacht and especially so on high ground,” it states.