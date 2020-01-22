Met Éireann warns of Dense fog in Limerick
Met Éireann is warning of dense for in Limerick and across the country
MOTORISTS and other road users are being urged to be vigilant after Met Éireann issued a status yellow alert warning of dense fog in parts of Limerick overnight and early on Thursday morning.
Weather Alert— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 22, 2020
Level: Yellow
For Ireland
Dense fog in many areas overnight and for a time on Thursday morning.
Valid from 22:00 Wed, 22-Jan-2020
Valid until 11:00 Thu, 23-Jan-2020https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/tthRGy7ry5
The national warning, which came into effect at 10pm on Wednesday, remains valid until 11am on Thursday.
“Dense fog in many areas overnight and for a time on Thursday morning,” it states.
AA Roadwatch is urging motorists to drive with extra care and to use their fog lights if they encounter fog while the warning is in place.
A Status Yellow Fog Warning is in place for the country until 11am tomorrow morning (23rd). For updates, visit https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr pic.twitter.com/UKXVOvNO9l— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 22, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on