Met Éireann warns of Dense fog in Limerick

MOTORISTS and other road users are being urged to be vigilant after Met Éireann issued a status yellow alert warning of dense fog in parts of Limerick overnight and early on Thursday morning.

Weather Alert

Level: Yellow



For Ireland



Dense fog in many areas overnight and for a time on Thursday morning.



Valid from 22:00 Wed, 22-Jan-2020

Valid until 11:00 Thu, 23-Jan-2020https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/tthRGy7ry5 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 22, 2020

The national warning, which came into effect at 10pm on Wednesday, remains valid until 11am on Thursday.

“Dense fog in many areas overnight and for a time on Thursday morning,” it states.

AA Roadwatch is urging motorists to drive with extra care and to use their fog lights if they encounter fog while the warning is in place.