Met Éireann extends weather warning for Limerick

MET Éireann has extended its status yellow weather warning for Limerick as strong winds and gusts can be expected later this Wednesday.

The national warning, which was issued on Tuesday morning, takes effect from midday and will now remain in place until 3am on Thursday.

Warning Update:

Level: Yellow

For Ireland

Valid from 12:00 Wed, 18-Dec-2019

Valid until 03:00 Thu, 19-Dec-2019 pic.twitter.com/86z8917Fz1 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 18, 2019

“Southeast winds, later veering southerly will gust 90-110km/h today. Winds will peak this evening and tonight. Stronger winds are possible in west and southwest coastal areas,” states warning.

Separately, a status yellow rainfall warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford remains in place until 7pm this Wednesday.