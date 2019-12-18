Met Éireann extends weather warning for Limerick
A status yellow wind warning will remain in place until 3am on Thursday
MET Éireann has extended its status yellow weather warning for Limerick as strong winds and gusts can be expected later this Wednesday.
The national warning, which was issued on Tuesday morning, takes effect from midday and will now remain in place until 3am on Thursday.
Warning Update:— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 18, 2019
Level: Yellow
For Ireland
Valid from 12:00 Wed, 18-Dec-2019
Valid until 03:00 Thu, 19-Dec-2019 pic.twitter.com/86z8917Fz1
“Southeast winds, later veering southerly will gust 90-110km/h today. Winds will peak this evening and tonight. Stronger winds are possible in west and southwest coastal areas,” states warning.
Separately, a status yellow rainfall warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford remains in place until 7pm this Wednesday.
