Met Éireann issues status yellow wind warning for Limerick

MET Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for Limerick as strong winds and gusts can be expected later this week.

The national warning, which was issued this Tuesday morning, takes effect from midday on Wednesday.

“Southeast winds, later veering southerly will gust 90km/h – 110km/h on Wednesday, strongest in coastal areas,” states the warning which will remain in place until 23.59 on Wednesday.

Separately, a status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for several counties across the country – including Tipperary, Cork and Kerry.

That warning is valid between 4am and 7pm on Wednesday.