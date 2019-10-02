Met Éireann issues orange weather warning for Limerick as Storm Lorenzo approaches

MET Éireann has issued a status orange weather warning for Limerick as Storm Lorenzo makes its way towards Ireland.

The wind warning, which also applies to counties Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry, was issued shortly before 10am this Wednesday and will be valid from 6pm on Thursday to 3am on Friday.

“Southwesterly winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds 65 to 80km/h with gusts generally of 100 to 130km/h,” states the warning which ads that storm surges will produce coastal flooding and damage.

Status Orange - Wind warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick



Valid: Thursday 6 p.m. to Friday 3 a.m.https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/j2jnYIz085 October 2, 2019

Separately, Met Éireann has issued a number of status yellow weather alerts – warning of strong winds and heavy rainfall across the country between 9am on Thursday and 9am on Friday.

The National Emergency Coordination Group will meet later this Wednesday and Limerick City and County Council is also expected to convene a meeting of its Severe Weather Assessment Team.

