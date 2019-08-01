Heavy rainfall and warm temperatures forecast for the bank holiday weekend

UMBRELLAS and shorts will be required over the bank holiday weekend with forecasters warning that plenty of rain and warm temperatures can be expected.

While Friday will be dry and warm with good sunshine, Met Éireann says cloudy conditions along with outbreaks of rain and drizzle will arrive into the southwest of the country by Saturday morning.

The rain will turn heavy and persistent although other parts of the country should see a good deal of dry weather. It will be warm with temperatures set to reach a high of around 22 degrees.

Further rain can be expected on Sunday with the heaviest and most persistent precipitation in the west and southwest. There is also the possibility of Thunder.

Temperatures will range between 19 and 23 degrees in Sunday afternoon with light or moderate Southeast breezes.

There will be a fairly dry start to bank holiday Monday in the east of the country but showers in the west will become widespread by afternoon.

Showers are set to merge into longer spells of rain in the afternoon. Many of the showers will be heavy with the risk of thunder.

Temperatures on Monday will range from 18 to 21 degrees with moderate southwest breezes.