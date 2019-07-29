WATCH: Flash floods wreak havoc in Limerick

AREAS of Limerick have been hit with flash flooding following heavy rainfall this Monday evening.

The Ennis Road area has been hit particularly bad, with motorists urging other road users to avoid the area

.

A burst water drain near the Gaelic Grounds is also affecting driving conditions, as shown in this video shared by itslimerick.ie

Meanwhile, the Kileely area is also struggling with flooding, with the Hogan Avenue area particularly affected.

Met Éireann has forecasted heavy showers until roughly 5am Tuesday morning.