Don’t put the brollies away just yet!  Showers forecast for Limerick over the coming week

THE coming week promises to bring further unsettled weather to Shannonside, forecasters have said.

According to Met Éireann, there will be a dry start to Monday with isolated showers in the late afternoon and early evening.

Winds will be light northerly or variable and temperatures will range from 15 to 17 degrees at best.

Monday night will be dry, clear and cold and temperatures are likely to fall to as low as 3 degrees.

There will be sunny spells and scattered showers on Tuesday too with daytime temperatures of between 13 and 18 degrees. Tuesday night will be mainly dry and temperatures will fall to between 5 and 7 degrees.

Wednesday will start largely dry throughout the country. However, cloud will build from the west and rain will develop in Limerick and elsewhere – becoming widespread and persistent overnight.

According to Met Éireann, Thursday will be a showery day with southwesterly winds and temperatures typical for the time of year.

The unsettled weather looks set to continue into Friday which is the day Limerick people go to the polls for the local and European elections.