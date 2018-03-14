Met Éireann warns of heavy rainfall in Limerick as yellow alert remains in place

MET Éireann is warning of further heavy rainfall across Limerick as a status yellow wether alert remains in place until this Wednesday afternoon.

There was significant rainfall overnight with reports of surface water and localised flooding in some parts of the county.

While there have been no serious incidents, motorists are being urged to excercise caution.

The status yellow weather warning, which was issued late on Tuesday night, remains in place until 3pm.

The warning, which also applies to Cork, Kerry and Tipperary, states that between 40mm and 50mm of rainfall can be expected in most areas.

A number of other weather warnings have been issued by Met Éireann but none apply to Limerick.