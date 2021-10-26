Search

26/10/2021

Limerick primary school painting a message of positivity

Pupils and teachers at St John The Baptist Boys National School in front of the new artwork | PICTURES: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK primary school has painted a message of positivity and inclusivity for students through murals made by local artists.

The learning environment at St John the Baptist’s Boys National School in the city has increased through specially commissioned artwork adorning the walls of the school grounds.

Principal David Nicholas wanted to ensure that students felt welcome and nurtured at the Garryowen school following the difficulties incurred by Covid.

“The culture has really changed here, and the boys have really settled. We are focusing on relationships and that’s really working.”

Art Limerick, which consists of a community of local artists were approached by David. It resulted in the work of Garryowen native Tim O’ Connor and picture framer and artist Kathy Tiernan.

Philly O’ Driscoll (5th class) described the main mural as beautiful, adding that “for some people it looks like just a painting, but really, it’s about a story.”

As well as depictions of Irish Mythology, featuring Oisín in Tír na nÓg and Cú Chulainn, are depictions of local sporting heroes.

These include All-Ireland winning Limerick hurler Gearoid Hegarty, who plays for local club St. Patrick’s and Munster rugby player Niamh Cronin, who formerly played for local club Richmond RFC.

“St John the Baptist BNS sporting background is steeped in history and we look forward to engaging in sporting activities again as we are beginning to exit from COVID-19,” David told the Limerick Leader.

The broader strokes of the message relate to the opening of a new Autism Spectrum Disorder Unit (ASD) within the school to “cater for all children’s needs.”

David also added that there are spaces left within the ASD unit and urges “any parents who are looking for a space to support the additional needs of their child” to get in contact.

