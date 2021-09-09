Search

09/09/2021

Torch Players present Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons at Limerick's Belltable

Robyn O'Riordan and James Corr star in Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons

THE Belltable are delighted to welcome local theatre company Torch Players back after 17 months.

Their production of Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons will take place on September 10 and 11.

Directed by Luke Frawley and starring James Corr and Robyn O’Riordan, the play promises to be an exciting return to the stage for Torch Players.

The average person will speak 123,205,750 words in a lifetime. But what if there were a limit? Come along to the Belltable to find out how Oliver and Bernadette cope with being forced to say less when a totalitarian government puts a daily word count of 140 on the amount spoken by a person.

It’s about what we say and how we say it, eye contact and lemons, lemons, lemons, lemons, lemons.

Director, Luke Frawley, is a graduate of the BA in Contemporary and Applied Theatre Studies in Mary Immaculate College. As a student Luke directed several plays for MIDAS including The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde and Celebration by Harold Pinter.

To book tickets visit limetreetheatre.ie or call 061 953400.

