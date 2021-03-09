Exhibition of Covid creativity as Limerick square becomes an outdoor gallery

AN EYE-CATCHING exhibition of children’s creativity under Covid is on display in Pery Square.

In this strange and unsettling time of pandemic, the well-being and mental health of all our children is of paramount importance.

Project 2020/21 Together, Le Chéile from the Museum of Childhood Ireland, provides a platform for children of all ages to express their hopes, fears, thoughts and observations, as they navigate life during these Covid times.

The project was first devised and implemented by the Museum of Childhood Ireland for St Patrick’s Day 2020. As entries from children around the world poured in, they curated and launched it online on June 4, 2020.

Physical exhibitions have taken place in Illinois, USA; Killarney, Nepal and now Limerick since the beginning of the month.

Patricia Roberts, chairperson of Limerick Civic Trust, said they are delighted to showcase this exhibition and to host the Museum of Childhood Ireland at the People's Museum of Limerick.

“Pery Square is slowly becoming an outdoor gallery / museum space, which has been a welcome distraction for many locals during these difficult times and we are thrilled to add to that experience. As children go back to school, the museum is hoping to engage more with the local schools, offering information on Limerick's heritage along with heritage activities starting with our scavenger hunt of People's Park.

“We cannot wait to open our doors and to welcome people back into our building again, but until then we are so proud to be able to offer opportunities to explore our heritage and culture in a safe and positive way,” said Ms Roberts.

The Museum of Childhood Ireland is accepting contributions for the 2021 edition of this children’s voices during the pandemic project and would be delighted to hear from children / youth in Limerick, up to 18 years of age, to have them add their voices to this historic, worldwide project.

Drop your work through the letterbox at the People’s Museum or email your creations to info@museumofchildhood.ie