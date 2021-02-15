Limerick School of Art and Design graduate draws on his artistic reserves during pandemic

A KIND-HEARTED artist is providing classes on the internet to some of the most isolated and vulnerable people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Declan O’Meara, a graduate of the Limerick School of Art and Design in Clare Street, used to run an art and craft shop in Cork.

But just before coronavirus hit, he gave up this job to focus on teaching full-time, with a number of schools seeking his services up and down the country.

However, with schools now out of bounds, he has switched his efforts to online.

And although some of his services are chargeable, Declan reserves a set number of hours a week to help out those who might be lonely or isolated as a result of lockdown.

“During these challenging times, I think it’s very beneficial for us all to have a creative outlet. The reaction has been really good. I have done a lot of charity work for Focus Ireland including a workshop with them as part of their Shine a Light event,” he explained.

Declan feels his art classes are also a social outlet, and can help with loneliness.

”For adults, I have a drink and paint night. A lot of people are isolated, very lonely. It makes me want to reach out even more,” he added, “A lot of my classes are paid for, but going forward, there will be a lot of stuff which is free. I am trying to engage with the elderly people and kids in hospitals. I’ve been in touch with hospitals in relation to giving free classes on the Internet to them,” he explained.

Declan can accommodate up to 100 people using the Zoom software which has become eponymous during the Covid-19 pandemic.

For more information on the classes, please visit declanomearaart.com

Alternatively, you can contact him at 086-4405112.