Complaint over radio interview with Bishop of Limerick rejected by regulator

Complaint over radio interview with Bishop of Limerick rejected by regulator

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THE Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) has rejected a complaint about an interview on national radio with the Bishop of Limerick, Brendan Leahy.

The complaint was received from a listener following the interview which was broadcast on RTÉ Radio One's This Week programme on Sunday, March 14.  

According to the decision of the Executive Complaints Forum, which has been published this Wednesday, the complaint referred to comments made by the presenter about the upcoming Irish Synod.

"The complaint notes that early in the interview the presenter made a comment suggesting that the upcoming process would not change the church’s position on married priests and the universal church teaching will remain. The complainant contends that this is inaccurate because the Catholic Church already has married priests, for example, when married Anglican clergy become Catholic priests. The complainant states that the presenter is incorrect in saying that celibacy is a teaching, whereas it is a tradition," states the report.

"The complainant is of the view that it is not for the broadcaster to decide what the Synod will consider and what the outcomes will be. The complainant believes the presenter was confused or made a mistake or promoted her own belief in making this comment which was predicting the outcome of a process, which had not yet begun," it adds.

Summarising the RTÉ response to the complaint, the BAI states: "The broadcaster states that the interview included discussion on the best way the Catholic Church could reach today’s world. During the interview, Bishop Leahy, explained the nature of a local Synod and the presenter made the point that a Synod of this kind would not be able to address issues such as women priests and married priests and asked what roles the Church might create for women. The broadcaster believes it was editorially appropriate to ask the question and the interviewee’s response indicated he understood the context."

The complaint was one of 19 which were considered and rejected by the Forum at meetings held in March, April and May 2021.

Limerick historian wants King John's Castle to revert to its original name

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie