Meet the Love Island bombshells arriving at the Villa tonight

After last night's shocking dumping of Shannon after newcomer Chloe coupled up with Aaron, tonight sees two new boys arriving in the Love Island Villa.

Twenty-one-year-old Liam Reardon is a bricklayer from Wales who has his eye on Kaz and Chloe. He heading into Love Island to find a new partner, saying "It's been a while since I’ve had a girlfriend. I’m struggling to find one.

Love Island's Liam

Liam said: "If I’m in competition for a female, I want to try my best, but I won’t go too far out of my way. If she liked you that much she wouldn’t have to make a choice.

"I think Kaz is really good looking and has a great personality. I’m looking forward to getting to know her. And Chloe - I like her confidence and I’m intrigued to see what she’s about."

Meanwhile, Chuggs Wallis, 23, from Surrey, who owns a business making customised hats, says he's 'scared of aging' having missed a 'year of my youth' due to the Covid-19 lockdowns.

"I’m really gagging to get it all back – make the most of it," he said.

The new arrival is looking for a 'best mate' in a girlfriend, and says he has his eye on Liberty, Chloe and Faye.

Love Island bombshell Chuggs

Short-lived islander Shannon Singh said she was 'a bit gutted' at having to leave after just three days, but added: "Do you know what, out of all the girls, I think it is fair it’s me because I didn’t have any emotional attachments to the guys, but all the girls had tiny little things [going on].

“I think the ones that can stand the test of time are Jake and Liberty. I think Aaron and Sharon could have a little spark, I don’t really know yet. The rest of them, I think it’s going to change. I don’t think it’s going to be Faye and Brad as a couple until the end. I think people are going to come in and their heads are going to be turned.”

