Search

04 Nov 2022

Limerick's Greg O'Shea sees his TV dream come true

Limerick's Greg O'Shea sees his dream come true

Greg O'Shea will join the Six O'Clock Show team from November 21

Reporter:

Manon Gilbart

04 Nov 2022 12:38 PM

LIMERICK rugby star, Olympian and Love Island winner, Greg O’Shea, has seen his TV dream come true.

Virgin Media Television has announced the Limerick man will join The Six O’Clock Show later this month, taking over presenting duties from Martin King.

No stranger to VMTV, Greg will join Karen Koster to present the nightly show on the TV Network.

Sharing the news on Instagram, he commented: "This is an absolute dream come true. I’ve done a couple years of presenting, but I never thought I’d actually have a show. I’m so excited to start this journey, and it’s made even better I’ll be beside the lovely @karenkostertv."

He added: “Also big shout out to @martinkingpresenter for such incredible work. You are an inspiration to me, and I’ll never be able to fill your shoes, but hopefully I’ll make it my own and do you proud on the show.”

Another Limerick native, Muireann O'Connell, is a previous presenter of the Six O'Clock Show.

She is now a familiar face on Ireland Am (Monday to Thursday) and previously co-presented the rugby-based show The Late Tackle with Greg O'Shea on Virgin Media TV. 

'It got really, really bad': Limerick's Greg O'Shea describes 'overwhelming' dark period in his life

As he prepares to join Ireland AM from November 11, Martin King commented: "I love my Six O Clock show family and I will especially miss working with Karen and all our great contributors, but I’m so excited to work with Elaine and Katja. I will have to start setting my alarm clock again. It helps that I know the Six O Clock show is in safe hands."  

Greg O’Shea will take over The Six O’Clock Show presenting duties from November 21. The programme is broadcast each weekday evening on Virgin Media One.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media