Live 95 proves power of local radio as it attracts nearly 100,000 listeners in Limerick every week

LIVE 95 is once again showing the power of local radio in Limerick city and county, underlining its appeal to listeners during 2021.

New figures show Limerick's local radio station has almost 100,000 listeners tuning-in every week, which is 60% of the population (aged 15 and over) of Limerick city and county.

The figures have been revealed in the latest official Ipsos/MRBI JNLR radio listenership figures which cover the period from May 2021 to the end of December 2021.

Commenting on the figures, Live 95 station director Joe Nash said: “We are honoured to serve the people of the great city and county of Limerick and grateful that they continue to respond in such numbers to Live 95 and our mix of the best music, chat, sport and detailed focus on local life in Limerick.

"I want to thank the team on-the-air and behind the scenes at the radio station for their hard work and dedication to delivering a service that the listeners of Limerick engage with so much and thanks also to our loyal advertisers, for their really valued support.”